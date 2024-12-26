Menu Explore
Is Elon Musk’s new Santa look because of Ozempic? Indian-origin CEO reacts to weight-loss pic

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 26, 2024 12:33 PM IST

Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas' reaction to Elon Musk's new Santa photo has prompted a flurry of comments on X.

Elon Musk has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest picture dressed as Santa Claus. The incredible transformation of the world's richest man shows how he has shed several pounds. While many shared their reactions in the comments, a remark by Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas has stolen the limelight.

Elon Musk (L) and Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas (R). (X/@elonmusk, File Photo)
Elon Musk (L) and Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas (R). (X/@elonmusk, File Photo)

What did Elon Musk write?

“Ozempic Santa,” the X owner wrote as he shared the picture, which shows him dressed as Santa and standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Also Read: ‘I’m employed because an Indian immigrant’: American executive thanks Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas for job creation

“Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!” he further wrote, adding, “Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

Take a look at his post here:

What did Aravind Srinivas post?

Indian-origin techie and CEO of Perplexity AI Aravind Srinivas left a line praising Musk. “Damn you’ve shed a lot of pounds,” he wrote.

Check out the post here:

What did social media say?

“I appreciate that you have a modest amount of gifts under your tree. It's very cute and so is your outfit. Mounjaro is different from Ozempic since it's a dual action receptor antagonist, but it's fine, that's just the Pharmacist in me whining. Merry Christmas!” joked an X user. Another added, “Try real food in limited quantities. Self-discipline and preparedness. Those drugs have severe side effects. Please stay healthy for us all.”

Also Read: Elon Musk kicked off Path of Exile 2 for 'cheating' weeks after becoming Diablo 4's top player

A third joined, “I love the chandelier! It looks like Elon rocket engines!” A fourth wrote, “You can definitely fit down my chimney. You look great Elon!”

This isn’t the first interaction between Musk and Srinivas. Earlier, the Perplexity AI CEO posted, “I think I should get a green card. Wdyt?”. Elon Musk reacted with a one-word answer, “yes.”

According to one of Srinivas’ previous X posts, he has been waiting for a green card for the past three years.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s new look? Did it surprise you?

