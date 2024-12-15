Elon Musk kicked from Path of Exile 2 for 'cheating' weeks after becoming Diablo 4's top player

Tech billionaire Elon Musk was kicked off the video game server of Path of Exile 2 after being accused of cheating. This comes after he was placed at the top of the leaderboard of another video game, Diablo 4. Elon Musk, however, denied using any software to make the game easier.(X/@elonmusk)

The multi-billionaire has claimed to have smashed gaming records after breezing through a Diablo 4 level 150 Pit in less than two minutes in November. In an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk had revealed he was among the top 20 players globally in Diablo IV which is played by about six million people worldwide.

Why was Elon Musk kicked off?

After conquering Diablo IV, Musk had been showing off his gamer skills in Path of Exile 2 until he shared a post on X showing he was disconnected from the game after being accused of cheating.

In the post, Musk shared a screenshot of a message alerting him that he had been disconnected. "You have been kicked for performing too many actions too fast," the message said.

Musk, however, denied using any software to make the game easier and said that he was just performing a 'high amount of actions per minute'. "Wasn’t even using a macro lol,” he joked, to which a user replied: "They give us like 10+ active skills and don’t expect us to hit the buttons?!"

Musk humorously remarked, “The penalty for too many clicks/sec is you get executed immediately!”

Interestingly, only two Americans, including Musk, made it to the top 20 list of Diablo 4, which is predominantly led by players from Asia.

In a related announcement, Musk shared ambitious yet vague plans on X to disrupt the video game industry. He criticised the current state of the sector, stating, “Too many game studios [...] are owned by massive corporations.”

Musk revealed that his company, xAI, will launch an AI-powered game studio with the aim of “making games great again.”