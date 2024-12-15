Indian-origin CEO thinks he should ‘get a green card’, Elon Musk reacts with one-word answer

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to an X post by Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI, and his response has created a stir on social media. In his post, the world’s richest person answered Srinivas’ question about whether he should get a green card. In a previous post, the CEO mentioned that he has been waiting for this citizenship status for three years. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas (L) and the world’s richest man Elon Musk (R). (File Photo, Reuters)

“I think I should get a green card. Wdyt?” Srinivas wrote. While his reply attracted attention from many, it was Elon Musk’s response that stole the show. In just one word, he answered and wrote, “Yes.” Aravind Srinivas, too, took the opportunity to respond to the remark, and he did so by using two emoticons - A red heart emoji and a folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at the X conversation here:

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine, is backed by several high-profile investors, including Jeff Bezos. It was founded by Aravind Srinivas, Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats and Johnny Ho in 2022. Currently, Srinivas acts as the company's CEO.

Srinivas was an IIT Madras graduate and completed his PhD from University of California, Berkeley.

He started his career as a research intern at OpenAI and then worked in the same profile at other renowned tech companies, including Google and DeepMind. Before co-founding the AI company, he returned to OpenAI to work as a research scientist.

Aravind Srinivas and Elon Musk's X conversation:

This is not the first time the SpaceX CEO has reacted to a post by Aravind Srinivas. A few days ago, he responded to the Indian-origin CEO's post about waiting for a green card.

"We have an upside down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally. Why is easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate? @realDonaldTrump and DOGE will fix this," Musk wrote, referencing the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).