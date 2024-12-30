Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump endorses Mike Johnson to stay on as House Speaker after govt funding turmoil: ‘Will do the right thing’

AP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Dec 30, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Trump is endorsing House Speaker Mike Johnson as he prepares to fight to keep his role leading Republicans in Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump is endorsing House Speaker Mike Johnson as he prepares to fight to keep his role leading Republicans in Congress.

Donald Trump said Monday in a post on his social media network that Johnson “is a good, hard working, religious man”.(AP)
Donald Trump said Monday in a post on his social media network that Johnson “is a good, hard working, religious man”.(AP)

Trump said Monday in a post on his social media network that Johnson “is a good, hard working, religious man” and said the Louisiana Republican “will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN.”

“Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement,” Trump wrote.

Johnson's continued leadership seemed in jeopardy after a fight over a federal funding plan put the government at risk for a pre-Christmas shutdown. Though a deal was reached, the dispute showed the limits of Johnson's influence and exposed cracks in his party's support.

The speaker's first two funding plans collapsed as Trump, who does not take the oath of office until Jan. 20, interceded with calls to suspend or lift the government debt ceiling.

Johnson, who has worked hard to stay close to Trump, convinced the president-elect that he would meet his demands to raise the debt limit in 2025.

Trump had remained quiet about Johnson's fate before a Jan. 3 leadership vote for over a week, even as some Republicans signaled that they may not support Johnson for the role.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, one of the Republicans who opposed Kevin McCarthy’s initial bid for the speakership, said in a Monday statement that “our next speaker must show courageous leadership to get our country back on track.”

The Indiana lawmaker went on to make a series of demands for the next leader of the GOP majority, which included major spending reform.

_

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On