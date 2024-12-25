Trump, Ivanka steal Christmas limelight with signature dance and dazzling dress at Mar-a-Lago Christmas celebrations

Ivanka Trump once again flaunted her enviable figure as she joined President-elect Donald Trump and other family members for the grand celebrations on Christmas eve at her dad's Mar-a-Lago estate. Her hubby Jared Kushner and their children joined her. Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka's family celebrate Christmas at mar-a-Lago.(X)

In recent days, she has been sharing her Christmas plans with her fans on social media. She is all set to be the First Daughter next month on January 6, when her father's inauguration is scheduled.

For the occasion, she decided to wear an off-the-shoulder white dress at a dinner on Christmas eve, beaming from ear to ear.

The mother of three wore the ideal ensemble that enveloped her toned body and highlighted her tight waist.

Ivanka smiled sweetly at the camera at gorgeous appearance with glitzy makeup highlighted her inherent beauty and let her long hair cascade down her back.

Sharing the photos of Christmas celebration on Instagram and X, Ivanka wrote: “Feeling an abundance of gratitude this Christmas Eve.”

“Twas the night before Christmas (and Chanukah!),” she stated in another post.

Trump too enjoys dancing at Mar-a-Lago, netizens react

Meanwhile, famous internet personality Michael Solakiewicz uploaded the video offered a peak into their celebrations.

In the video, Trump glided from side to side, displaying his joyous nature and seasonal spirit.

“President Donald J Trump with First Lady Melania Trump and family tonight at Mar-a-Lago for Christmas Eve. TRUMP-VANCE 2024,” he wrote in the caption.

Reacting to Trump's dancing video, one X user wrote: “The iconic dance for the next four years.”

“All I want for Christmas is The Shimmy,” another wrote.

“Love this! Love our President,” a third user said, while the fourth one chimed in, “dude is iconic. Dems can't compete and are filled with hate and jealousy of this man.”