Denmark boosts Greenland defence with elite sled dog teams after Trump's threatening ‘buying’ remarks

In a bold move, Denmark has announced a significant boost to Greenland’s defences, pledging $1.5 billion in new resources, including the addition of two elite sled dog teams. The decision comes just days after President-elect Donald Trump sparked renewed interest in purchasing the Arctic island. The defence package aims to bolster Greenland's security with patrol boats, drones, and increased sled dog teams. Denmark plans to upgrade airports for advanced military.(@troelslundp/X)

Despite the timing, Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen dismissed any direct connection between the defence package and Trump’s recent comments on social media as he said, “It is ironic that it coincides with the announcement from the United States.” He added, “For many years we have not invested enough in the Arctic, now we are planning a stronger presence.”

The Dog Sled Patrol

Poulsen emphasised that the defence package would significantly enhance Greenland's security, with funds earmarked for the purchase of two new patrol boats, two long-range drones, and the deployment of two additional sled dog teams. The use of sled dogs for patrolling Greenland dates back to World War II, and the famed Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, a specialized unit of the Royal Danish Navy, continues this tradition.

Named after the Dog Star, the Sirius Patrol is considered an elite force, known for its resilience and skill in navigating the harsh, remote Arctic terrain. The dog sled patrol walks in Greenland’s wilderness for months and carries both rifles and pistols on them. However, it is more likely they run into a polar bear or oxen than people on patrol, as reported by The New York Post.

Apart from increasing the number of sled dogs, according to BBC, Denmark is also weighing on increasing the staff at the Greenland command post and upgrading Greenland’s airports to accommodate advanced military aircraft, specifically F-35 fighter jets.

Denmark supports Greenland’s security

Poulsen pointed out that Denmark is a country which is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO” and is ready to “work with US” to provide security to Greenland. On Sunday, Trump reiterated his long-standing desire to see Greenland owned by the US by the end of his second term at the Oval Office when he announced PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as the US ambassador to Denmark.

In a statement, he said, “For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”Sources close to Trump revealed to the New York Post that he is “100% serious” about buying the Panama Canal. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded with blunt five words as he wrote, “Greenland is not for sale.”