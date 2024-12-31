Cops raid Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart's LA home after marijuana tip

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend Casper Smart reportedly ran into some trouble with the authorities days before Christmas. Cops knocked at the dancer-actor’s door just before 9 am on December 23 after receiving a tip that he was cultivating marijuana at his Los Angeles house. TMZ’s December 30 (US time) report states that law enforcement sources quickly acted on the marijuana grow operation tip. Jennifer Lopez and Beau 'Casper' Smart's on-again, off-again five-year relationship reportedly began in 2011. The dancer-actor even starred in the starlet's "Dance Again" music video.(Instagram )

Cannabis grow operation found at Casper Smart's LA home

Obtaining a search warrant, they raided Smart’s abode. At the time of the frantic search, Smart, who appears in Lopez’s “Dance Again” music video, and a woman were present at the residence. Officers’ intel ultimately proved trustworthy as the search reportedly showed a small-to-medium-size cannabis grow operation at the place.

Despite the results, Casper cited and released him at the scene. The US tabloid claimed that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Officer would take over the case and soon decide Smart’s fate and potential charges, if any.

Brief insight into Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart's romantic past

JLo and Beau ‘Casper’ Smart got romantically entangled in 2011, shortly after the starlet called it quits with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. They dated on and off for five years. According to PEOPLE, a source initially said in 2016 that their split "wasn’t anything dramatic… it just came to a natural end.” They added, “They will remain friends and they see each other, but they are not together. It was very amiable.”

In the early days of their rumoured relationship, insiders labelled the connection as “a fun fling,” which was “not meant to turn into anything more.” However, it eventually fleshed out into a relatively long-term romance, which Smart publicly addressed in July 2012, highlighting how they kept it out of the spotlight. “We don’t really go out very much. We both don’t drink, we don’t do any drugs, smoking, pills or any of the craziness. We don’t get wrapped up in the Hollywood life that can chew you up and spit you out. I’ve seen it happen a million times,” Smart explained.

Months later, another emerging report speculated that Lopez’s on-again, off-again love story with Casper ran its course because “he cheated on her and got caught.”