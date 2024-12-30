Liam Payne’s friend, waiter, 3 others charged with manslaughter and drugs in connection to his death: Report

Liam Payne’s tragic death has taken a shocking turn, with multiple people now facing charges in Argentina. According to TMZ, which first reported the developments, a judge has charged five individuals in connection with the tragedy. Among them is Payne’s friend Roger Nores, who left him at the CasaSur Palermo hotel just an hour before the singer’s fatal fall. New surveillance footage reveals Liam Payne conversing with hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra shortly before his fall from a balcony. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)(AFP)

Several charges in Liam Payne's death

According to the report, Nores has been charged with negligent homicide, while waiter Braian Paiz, who admitted to doing drugs with Payne, faces charges for supplying narcotics. Two hotel managers and another employee have also been implicated.

Payne’s tragic death occurred during a trip to Buenos Aires, where he had been staying at a hotel with his girlfriend. She reportedly left the premises just days before the fatal incident. The former One Direction star succumbed to multiple traumas and internal bleeding after falling from the hotel balcony.

Investigators at the scene discovered what appeared to be narcotics and alcohol, alongside evidence of chaos, including broken furniture and destroyed objects in the room. "City police who surveyed the scene found substances inside the room that at first glance - and pending confirmation from the experts - would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several destroyed objects and furniture," prosecutors earlier said in a statement.

Several charged with manslaughter, supplying drugs in Liam Payne's death

According to TMZ, CasaSur employee Ezequiel Pereyra faces charges of supplying narcotics, with authorities alleging he provided drugs to Liam Payne. Meanwhile, hotel managers Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi have been charged with manslaughter. All five individuals involved in the case have been summoned to court.

These developments were anticipated earlier this month after a judge authorised prosecutors to charge Roger Nores with abandonment formally. Earlier police mentioned they had collected fingerprints from whatever they found in his room including “a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, and a cellphone.”

“We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk. He is in a room with a balcony. And, well, we are a little afraid that he will do something that will put his life at risk,” a hotel employee reportedly called 911 before Payne's death.