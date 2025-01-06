Ariana Grande brings Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look to life at Golden Globes in never-worn-before 1996 Givenchy gown
Ariana Grande made a stunning fashion statement at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5 with a one-of-a-kind red carpet look that echoed fashion history. The actor/singer turned heads in a vintage Givenchy Haute Couture dress from 1966, a piece that would surely make Audrey Hepburn proud. Never before worn, the gown captured the timeless elegance of the Audrey Hepburn era, solidifying Grande's place as a true fashion icon of the night. (Also read: Golden Globes 2025: Emma Stone looks unrecognisable with new pixie cut, Nicole Kidman rocks an insanely huge ponytail )
Ariana Grande rocks vintage Givenchy gown
The Wicked actor, 31, stunned in a strapless pale yellow silk gown that featured a hand-beaded bodice, paying homage to the era when Audrey Hepburn was the muse for the iconic Givenchy designer. The sari-inspired piece boasted an off-shoulder neckline with intricate handwork adorned with crystals and stones. The flowing silhouette cascaded effortlessly, creating a stunning look.
Assisted by stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Ariana completed the look with white opera-length gloves, adding an elegant touch to her vintage-inspired ensemble. She kept the accessories minimal with delicate jewels and styled her hair in a Hepburn-esque ponytail with side-swept bangs, channelling classic glamour. Her makeup was equally glamorous, with dramatic mascara-coated lashes, a soft blush on her cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick.
Ariana Grande’s look is a nod to Hepburn and Wizard of Oz
There was also a subtle Wizard of Oz reference in Ariana Grande's red carpet look, with the star herself telling Variety that the pale yellow colour was a nod to "follow the yellow brick road." Grande, alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo, has perfectly embodied their roles in the Wicked premiere circuit, often donning stunning pink and green ensembles, creating a non-stop, colourful fashion story that mirrors their characters in the beloved musical.
Audrey Hepburn has long been a style inspiration for Ariana Grande, who drew from the legendary actress's iconic looks for her own wedding style. For her 2021 wedding to Dalton Gomez, Grande wore a Vera Wang-designed dress paired with a bow-trimmed veil, a nod to Hepburn's timeless elegance, particularly recalling the classic beauty of her Breakfast at Tiffany's style.
