Ralph Lauren becomes first fashion designer to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Ralph Lauren, the iconic American fashion designer, made history on Saturday as the first in his industry to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Joe Biden presented the honour at the White House, celebrating Lauren’s immense impact on American fashion and culture. The designer has been a passionate philanthropist, supporting cancer research, healthcare initiatives, the arts, and environmental causes.

Born in the Bronx in 1939, Lauren started his career in the 1960s with a simple collection of men’s ties. Over the years, his vision grew into a global brand synonymous with timeless style, featuring classics like the Polo shirt and the bear sweater. His designs have always captured the spirit of America, blending preppy charm with rugged Western influences.

Receiving the medal, Lauren reflected on what it meant to him. “America is my country—my home—and its history, traditions, and values have always been an inspiration. To receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom conferred personally by the President of the United States is an honor of a lifetime. As a proud American citizen, I accept it with gratitude and great humility," he said in a statement to USA today.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honour in the U.S., awarded to those who have made extraordinary contributions to society. He was among 19 honourees, including Anna Wintour, Hillary Clinton, and Michael J. Fox. President Biden called Lauren a “visionary designer, trailblazing entrepreneur, innovative business leader, and dedicated philanthropist.”