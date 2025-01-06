Golden Globes 2025: Emma Stone looks unrecognisable with new pixie cut, Nicole Kidman rocks an insanely huge ponytail

The red carpet season is officially here! The Golden Globes 2025 marked the beginning of Hollywood's awards season on January 5 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, where celebrities showcased their most stunning looks. Emma Stone surprised fans as she graced the red carpet with a stunning hair transformation, rocking a chic pixie cut. However, she wasn't the only one turning heads with her hairstyle. Nicole Kidman gave her tough competition, stealing the spotlight with a dramatic high ponytail that oozed glamour and elegance. (Also read: Golden Globes 2025 red carpet: All the best dressed stars from Hollywood's big night ) Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone dazzle at Golden Globes 2025 with stunning hair transformations.

Emma Stone debuts pixie cut hairstyle

Emma Stone, known for styling her long locks in various ways on the red carpet in recent years, unveiled a bold new look at the Golden Globes with a pixie cut. Stone's new hairstyle beautifully framed her face, highlighting her radiant skin and bright smile. She kept her glam fresh and natural, enhancing the look with oversized square-cut studs for an added touch of elegance.

Emma Stone attends the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in red gown and new pixie cut hairstyle.(REUTERS)

For her red carpet appearance, the Kinds of Kindness star stunned in a custom strapless Louis Vuitton gown in a bold, fiery red hue. The dress featured a matching belt cinched at the waist, accentuating her silhouette. Aside from her statement earrings, Stone kept it minimal and opted to skip additional accessories, letting her striking ensemble take centre stage.

Nicole Kidman rocks massive ponytail

Nicole Kidman stuns at Golden Globes red carpet in silver metallic gown.(REUTERS)

Nicole Kidman's hair on the other hand was nothing short of extraordinary. She wore a stunning custom Balenciaga twisted-back gown featuring a metallic silver colour and a shoulder neckline. Her tresses were swept up into a voluminous, bouncy bouffant. Drawing inspiration from Sienna Miller, Carolyn Murphy, and Saoirse Ronan, Kidman's hairstylist Adir Abergel crafted this bombshell look using Bellami's Silk Seam clip-ins.

For her makeup, she kept it classic with her signature soft glam, featuring glimmery peach eyeshadow and a nude lip. However, it was her hair that stole the spotlight, serving as a statement piece that perfectly complemented her stunning gown.