All We Imagine As Light stumbles at the last hurdle as Emilia Perez wins Best Non-English Film at Golden Globes 2025

There was no cheer for India's trailblazing film, All We Imagine As Light, as the Payal Kapadia film lost in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category to France's Emilia Perez at the 82nd Golden Globe awards on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). (Also read: Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser roasts Hollywood stars on election) A still from All We Imagine As Light.

Emilia Perez wins big at Golden Globes

The award was given out at the Beverly Hills Hilton on Sunday where the Globes are taking place. All We Imagine As Light was being seen as India's great hope at the awards this year. Apart from Emilia Perez, the other nominees in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category included I'm Still Here from Brazil, The Girl With The Needle jointly from Poland, Sweden, Denmark; The Seed of The Sacred Fig jointly from Germany, France, Iran; and Vermiglio from Italy.

Eventually, Emilia Perez, the Spanish-language musical crime comedy film written and directed by Jacques Audiard, won the prize. The director gave an impassioned speech in his native tongue, Spanish.

How All We Imagine As Light can still win

However, there is still hope for All We Imagine As Light, as Payal Kapadia is also nominated in the Best Director category, alongside Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, Coralie Fargeat for The Substance, Edward Berger for Conclave, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, and Sean Baker for Anora. The award will be presented later in night.

The 82nd Golden Globes kicked off Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST (6.30 am IST), aiming to recapture the playful, comedic vibe of past ceremonies hosted by icons like Ricky Gervais or the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This year, comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the event. In India, fans can watch the show on Lionsgate Play, where it has been streaming live since Monday morning, 6.30 am.