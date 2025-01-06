All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia gives a big smile as she poses on Golden Globes red carpet. See pics

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. In this year's Golden Globes, India too has a chance to make its mark as Payal's film All We Imagine As Light has earned two significant nominations. (Also Read | Golden Globes 2025 live updates) Payal Kapadia attended the event in a beautiful outfit.

Payal attends Golden Globe Awards ceremony

Several pictures and videos of Payal posing on the red carpet emerged on social media platforms. For the event, Payal wore a black and red outfit. Payal also opted for black earrings and tied her hair in a messy bun. She gave a big smile as she posed on the red carpet.

About All We Imagine As Light's noms

The awards ceremony holds special significance for India, with All We Imagine As Light securing nominations in the Best Director category for Payal and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language. She faces tough competition in the Best Director category. Payal will compete with notable filmmakers such as Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), and Edward Berger (Conclave).

In the Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language category, All We Imagine As Light will battle against other acclaimed films such as Emilia Perez, The Girl with the Needle, I'm Still Here and The Seed of the Sacred Fig. The night will honour the best in film and television, while Netflix leads the nominations across both mediums.

About event

The ceremony promises a star-studded evening, with comedian Nikki Glaser taking the stage as the first-ever woman to host the Golden Globes solo. This year's Golden Globe Awards will feature a glittering list of presenters, including global stars like Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, Seth Rogen, Viola Davis, and many more.

About Payal, All We Imagine As Light

Payal has already captured the attention of international audiences with her thought-provoking storytelling. All We Imagine As Light scripted history by becoming the first film from India ever to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam.

The film is about Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband that throws her life into disarray. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend. One day the two nurses go on a road trip to a beach town with their friend Parvati where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest.