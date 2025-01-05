Ahead of Golden Globe Awards, Payal Kapadia scores another big win for All We Imagine As Light
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light also won the Best Film Not in the English Language with 49 points.
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has added another feather to her cap for her film All We Imagine As Light. She was given the Best Director Award by the National Society of Film Critics. Films, including Nickel Boys and A Real Pain, also received top honours. NSFC comprises over 60 critics who vote for categories such as best picture, director, actor, actress and cinematography. (Also Read | Golden Globe Awards 2025: Can Payal Kapadia win Best Director for All We Imagine As Light? Who’s she up against?)
Nickel Boys took home the Best Picture award, with Anora and All We Imagine Is Light as runner-ups. Colman Domingo won the Best Actor award for Sing Sing. Marianne Jean-Baptiste was honoured with the Best Actress award for Hard Truths. The Brutalist won three awards for Adrien Brody.
Check out the full list of winners:
BEST PICTURE
Nickel Boys (47 points)
Runners-up:
All We Imagine as Light and Anora (34 points)
BEST DIRECTOR
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light (49 points)
Runners-up:
RaMell Ross's Nickel Boys (42 points)
Sean Baker's Anora (33 points)
BEST ACTRESS
Marianne Jean-Baptiste's Hard Truths (79 points)
Runners-up:
Mikey Madison, Anora (35 points)
Ilinca Manolache's Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World (32 points)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Michele Austin, Hard Truths (55 points)
Runners-up:
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys, and Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters (39 points)
BEST ACTOR
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing (60 points)
Runners-up:
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (51 points)
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave (45 points)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (52 points)
Runners-up:
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist (50 points)
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown, and Adam Pearson, A Different Man (41 points)
BEST SCREENPLAY
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain (47 points)
Runners-up:
Radu Jude, Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World (46 points)
Sean Baker, Anora (45 points)
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All We Imagine as Light (49 points)
Runners-up:
Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World (41 points)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (28 points)
BEST NONFICTION FILM
No Other Land (70 points)
Runners-up:
Dahomey (51 points)
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (24 points)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys (80 points)
Runners-up:
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist (38 points)
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu (21 points)
BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM
The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire
SPECIAL CITATION FOR A FILM AWAITING US DISTRIBUTION
No Other Land
About All We Imagine As Light
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has also secured spots on the BAFTA Film Awards longlists in three categories – Best Film Not in English Language, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The film also picked up two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards – Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture.
The movie was recently named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards. Payal's film scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.