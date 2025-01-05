Ahead of Golden Globe Awards, Payal Kapadia scores another big win for All We Imagine As Light

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has added another feather to her cap for her film All We Imagine As Light. She was given the Best Director Award by the National Society of Film Critics. Films, including Nickel Boys and A Real Pain, also received top honours. NSFC comprises over 60 critics who vote for categories such as best picture, director, actor, actress and cinematography. (Also Read | Golden Globe Awards 2025: Can Payal Kapadia win Best Director for All We Imagine As Light? Who’s she up against?) Chhaya Kadam and Kani Kusruti in All We Imagine as Light.

Nickel Boys took home the Best Picture award, with Anora and All We Imagine Is Light as runner-ups. Colman Domingo won the Best Actor award for Sing Sing. Marianne Jean-Baptiste was honoured with the Best Actress award for Hard Truths. The Brutalist won three awards for Adrien Brody.

Check out the full list of winners:

BEST PICTURE

Nickel Boys (47 points)

Runners-up:

All We Imagine as Light and Anora (34 points)

BEST DIRECTOR

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light (49 points)

Runners-up:

RaMell Ross's Nickel Boys (42 points)

Sean Baker's Anora (33 points)

BEST ACTRESS

Marianne Jean-Baptiste's Hard Truths (79 points)

Runners-up:

Mikey Madison, Anora (35 points)

Ilinca Manolache's Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World (32 points)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Michele Austin, Hard Truths (55 points)

Runners-up:

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys, and Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters (39 points)

BEST ACTOR

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing (60 points)

Runners-up:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (51 points)

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave (45 points)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (52 points)

Runners-up:

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist (50 points)

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown, and Adam Pearson, A Different Man (41 points)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain (47 points)

Runners-up:

Radu Jude, Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World (46 points)

Sean Baker, Anora (45 points)

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All We Imagine as Light (49 points)

Runners-up:

Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World (41 points)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (28 points)

BEST NONFICTION FILM

No Other Land (70 points)

Runners-up:

Dahomey (51 points)

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (24 points)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys (80 points)

Runners-up:

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist (38 points)

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu (21 points)

BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM

The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire

SPECIAL CITATION FOR A FILM AWAITING US DISTRIBUTION

No Other Land

About All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has also secured spots on the BAFTA Film Awards longlists in three categories – Best Film Not in English Language, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The film also picked up two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards – Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture.

The movie was recently named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards. Payal's film scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.