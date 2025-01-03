Menu Explore
Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light finds a spot in the longlist for BAFTA, features in 3 categories

BySugandha Rawal
Jan 03, 2025 09:16 PM IST

On Friday, the British Academy unveiled the longlist for BAFTA in which All We Imagine As Light got three nods.

Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light is continuing to garner international recognition. Building on its recent Golden Globes nominations, the film has now been longlisted for three prestigious BAFTA awards. Also read: All We Imagine As Light OTT release: When, where to watch Payal Kapadia's Grand Prix-winning film

All We Imagine As Light tells the heartwarming story of two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu.
Race to BAFTA

On Friday, the British Academy unveiled the results of the first round of voting across all 25 categories for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

The film has received three nods in the BAFTA longlist – Best Director, Original Screenplay and Best Film not in the English language.

In the Film not in the English language category, All We Imagine as Light is competing with Black Dog (Gou zhen), The Count of Monte Cristo, Emilia Pérez, Flow, The Girl With the Needle, I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui), Kneecap, La Chimera, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

When it comes to the Best Director category, Payal is competing with Sean Baker (Anora), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Edward Berger (Conclave), Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Alice Rohrwacher (La Chimera), Ellen Kuras (Lee), Nora Fingscheidt (The Outrun), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

Other projects in the Original Screenplay category are Anora, The Apprentice, The Brutalist, Challengers, Civil War, Heretic, Kneecap, A Real Pain and The Substance.

More about the BAFTA long list

According to Variety, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language music thriller that was picked up by Netflix in Cannes, has emerged ahead of the race with nods in 15 categories, including best film, director, leading actress and three in the supporting actress list. Meanwhile, Conclave, a mystery-thriller from Edward Berger set within the Vatican, has 14, including best film, director and leading actor for Ralph Fiennes.

About Payal’s film

All We Imagine As Light tells the heartwarming story of two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu. Prabha’s life is shaken up when her estranged husband sends her an unexpected gift, and Anu struggles to find a place to get intimate with her lover. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the ode to Mumbai features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The Grand Prix award winner at the Cannes Film Festival is streaming on an OTT platform in India from January 3.

