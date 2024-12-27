Dune Prophecy review: Emily Watson and Tabu can't save this sisterhood of dull storytelling, cliched lore

When Denis Villeneuve made his adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, nerds worldwide found a new cause to rally behind. Another fan-favourite fantasy literary work was becoming a franchise. The next logical step was a spinoff series, and we got Dune: Prophecy. Yet, the show not only falls way short of the lofty standards set by the films but also does not give us a single character to root for or even hate. That makes the entire exercise of watching Dune: Prophecy one that is detached and impersonal. (Also read: Dune: Prophecy star Emily Watson on working with Tabu: ‘She is a true treasure') Dune Prophecy review: Tabu and Emily Watson star in this Dune spinoff for HBO.

What is Dune: Prophecy about

Set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy charts the birth of the order of the sisterhood that would become the Bene Gesserit. Led by Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), the sisterhood wants to install one of theirs on the imperial throne, manipulating Emperor Corrino (Mark Strong) to their bidding. But they must face their gravest threat - the unexpected arrival of Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), an enigmatic soldier who becomes the Emperor's most trusted ally and weapon.

Dune Prophecy has everything going for it: a rich universe with ties to the films but still enough of a time difference to do a fresh start, interesting characters, political intrigue, and the mystique of the superhuman and mysticism. But there is no Villenueve to carefully weave them into one harmonious and aesthetic fabric here. What you eventually get is a mish-mash of so many elements, characters, themes, and timelines that you are giving up on the galaxy by the end of the second episode.

What works and what doesn't

Visually, the show is stunning. The scale is larger than anything we have seen, barring the Lord of the Rings or House of the Dragon. In sci-fi, it even surpasses the Foundation series in its magnificence and expanse. The cinematography, score, and production design are top-notch. But all that simply draws you in. It must be complemented by a solid plot, one that not only makes sense in universe but also to the audience. This is where the show falters. The plot, as convoluted and intricate as it is, does make sense in universe. But because of the jumping timelines and sheer volume of characters, it loses the viewer midway. How many times must one watch to realise that the young white boy with the odd name is actually white boys from different houses altogether? At times like these, I understand diversity's importance in casting.

The performances are, again, uneven. While Emily Watson lords over the screen as a commanding presence throughout, the others around her don't measure up. She brings out Valya's moral ambiguity so beautifully that you continue to root for her even when you learn of her dark past. Olivia Williams does well as her more morally straightforward sister, Tula. A word of appreciation for Jessica Barden, who plays the young Valya with just as much panache and menace. But beyond the principal women, the cast looks like cardboard cutouts with replaceable heads. Even Mark Strong is made to look ordinary. Only Travis Fimmel finds moments to shine simply because the writers allow his character to.

The Indian interest in the series was also due to the presence of Tabu in her mainstream Hollywood debut. The actor plays Sister Francesca, the Emperor's paramour and Valya's friend, tasked with bringing Corinno back into the fold. True to her form, Tabu is a force when she is on screen. But the writing does her no favours. In the past, she has delivered some amazing performances in English (remember The Namesake?). But here, the words seem almost artificial coming out of her. To make an actor as natural and effortless as her seem that way is an indictment of how barren the show's writing is.

To sum it up

Dune: Prophecy is dull. And in fantasy fiction, that is the worst thing a story can be. When you have the luxury of using interstellar travel, star ships, giant worms, and the supernatural, going dull is a cardinal sin. And Dune: Prophecy is guilty here!

All episodes of the show are streaming in India on JioCinema.