Tabu reveals she'll make her Dune: Prophecy entry as Sister Francesca in this episode; fans say ‘Queen is coming’

Fans of Tabu have been waiting for her grand debut in Dune: Prophecy, the prequel spin-off show of Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster sci-fi epic franchise. The actor has finally announced when her fans can expect her to enter the weekly episodic show. (Also Read: When Tabu said talking about her marriage was ‘boring', didn't understand why being single was a big deal) Tabu announces she'll enter Dune: Prophecy in this episode

Tabu announces arrival

Tabu took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening and shared a picture of her as Sister Francesca, the role she plays in Dune: Prophecy. She looked both menacing and regal in a black attire, matched with a veil over her head and kohl-rimmed eyes staring at someone sideways. Tabu wrote in the caption, “Prepare for a new Sister to show her strength. The #DuneProphecy episode featuring Tabu premieres December 15 on @streamonmax and December 16 in India on @officialjiocinema.”

Internet reacts

The official Instagram handle of Dune: Prophecy commented on Tabu's post, “Your potential in the Order is endless.” The internet couldn't keep calm at both Tabu's look in the show and the episode in which they'll finally get a glimpse of her in the series. An Instagram user commented, “(red heart and fire emojis) fab cant wait.” Another wrote, “I can't wait to whistle when you make your grand entry as Sister Francesca! (heart eyes, red heart and, take a bow emojis).” “I know she will simply come and kill it and that's just A FACT,” read a third comment.

Many Instagram users hailed her as the “queen,” with one of them declaring, “Queen is coming.” However, some users were left disappointed that their favourite actor would enter the show so late. One of them commented, “wait? on episode 5??? seriously?” Another one echoed the sentiment and pointed out, “2nd last ep that means.” Dune: Prophecy, which premiered in India on November 18, will have seven episodes. The finale will be dropped on December 30.

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.