When Tabu said talking about her marriage was ‘boring', didn't understand why being single was a big deal

Actor Tabu, who clocked her 53rd birthday on Monday, once talked about her personal life, relationship status and marriage. Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2017, Tabu had said that she didn't understand "what the big deal is, being single or being not single". (Also Read | Tabu brings goth glamour to Dune Prophecy New York premiere, fans say ‘Hollywood has been blessed’) Tabu celebrates her 53 birthday on Monday. She is counted among the most talented actors in Bollywood.

When Tabu spoke about her life

Tabu, who never got married, had opened up about people’s interest in her life, “Honestly, it’s not that it has stopped bothering me; the fact remains that I’ve never been perturbed [by this] at all. I don’t see what the big deal is, being single or being not single. For me, it’s not a [yardstick for] assessing somebody. I mean, I don’t assess someone according to their marital status or whether they have children or not. And if people do it for me, I don’t know about it and don’t want to go there."

When Tabu wasn't interested to talk about her marriage

When she was asked about her marriage, Tabu had said, “Why do you want to get into that? Psychological analysis kyun karna chahte ho mera? Boring hai yeh question. Kuch aur pooch (Why do you want to do my psychological analysis? This is a boring question. Ask me something else).”

About Tabu's relationships

Tabu and Telugu actor Nagarjuna reportedly dated in the 90s. They have always remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship. They worked together in two Telugu films--Ninne Pelladatha and Aavida Maa Aavide.

In an interview with Times of India in 2017, Nagarjuna had spoken about the relationship he shares with Tabu. “Yes, Tabu is a fantastic friend of mine. Our friendship goes way back, since I was 21 or 22 and she was just 16 years old. That’s like almost half a lifetime… About our friendship, whatever is said is less. I have nothing to hide about her. When you mention her name, my face lights up… (laughs). It is as simple as that. Now, when I say things like that, if you want to read into it, then it’s your point of view."

About Tabu's next project

Tabu will be seen as Sister Francesca in HBO series Dune Prophecy. Based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune: The Sisterhood, the series will see the actor in a recurring role. The cast also includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Josh Heuston. Dune: Prophecy will stream in November on JioCinema in India. It is a prequel to the Denis Villeneuve's two-part Dune films.