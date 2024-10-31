Tabu brings goth glamour to Dune Prophecy New York premiere, fans say ‘Hollywood has been blessed’

Tabu turns heads in black

Tabu's ensemble at the premiere was a reinvention of the traditional Angrakha, courtesy of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The couture creation spotlighted the revival of the iconic ‘Crushed Silk’ collection, meticulously crafted from pure Khadi silk.

The design's distinctive crushed texture was achieved through an artisanal technique perfected over nearly four decades. As Tabu dazzled on the red carpet, her appearance left onlookers in awe.

The actor even spoke about her outfit on the red carpet. “It is a custom-made dress. It has taken a month to create...It is by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla,” she said, adding, "The most celebrated designers in India. I love them”.

At the premiere, Tabu walked the red carpet alongside her castmates, Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Travis Fimmel.

The world of Dune: Prophecy

Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides's ascension, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten humankind's future and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. The series will stream exclusively in India on JioCinema Premium. However, the release date is not out yet.

Tabu and Forest Whitaker attend the world premiere of HBO's Dune: Prophecy at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 30, 2024 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

Tabu’s Sister Francesca is described as a ”strong, intelligent, and alluring” character who leaves a lasting impression in her wake. As per the logline, “once the great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace disrupts the delicate balance of power in the capital”.

More about the show

Along with Tabu, the cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel Dune, which Denis recently adapted in two parts. In the two films, released in 2021 and 2023, Charlotte Rampling played Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor’s Bene Gesserit Truthsayer, while Lady Jessica was the Bene Gesserit mother of the protagonist Paul, played by Timothee Chalamet.