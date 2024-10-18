Tabu's Dune: Prophecy co-star Emily Watson calls her the 'Julia Roberts of India': Most astonishingly beautiful

Tabu is all set to make her global appearance in the Dune spin-off series. The actor recently featured in the trailer of Dune: Prophecy, alongside Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong and others. Apart from her fans, Tabu's co-star Emily also heaped praise on her at a recent panel discussion. (Also read: Tabu’s first official look from Dune: Prophecy series out: I said yes without batting an eyelid) Tabu's Dune: Prophecy co-star Emily Watson called her the Julia Roberts of India.

Emily Watson praises Tabu at NYCC

While interacting with fans and media at NYCC (New York Comic Con), Emily shared her working experience with Tabu. The actor said, “Tabu is the most astonishingly beautiful actress. She is the Julia Roberts of India.”

About Dune: Prophecy

Fans have praised Tabu's appearance in the trailer despite limited screen time. The promo gives a glimpse of her character in the story set in the backdrop of time period prior to the events depicted in Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two. Dune: Prophecy goes 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides showcasing the origins of the mysterious Bene Gesserit sisterhood in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad. The Dune film and television franchise is based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

In 2016, Legendary Entertainment acquired the television and film rights to the Dune book series. By 2017, they began developing a two-part film adaptation with Denis Villeneuve as the director. In 2019, Legendary Television commissioned a spin-off series based on Villeneuve's films. Various creative talents joined the project that same year, and after several creative revisions, Schapker became the showrunner, while Anna Foerster was appointed as director for multiple episodes by June 2023.

Dune: Prophecy cast

The upcoming six-episodic HBO Original series also features Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin in pivotal characters.

Dune: Prophecy will be premiering on November 18 at 6:30 AM, with new episodes dropping every subsequent Monday. The show will be available for streaming on JioCinema Premium in in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.