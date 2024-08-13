Tabu’s first official look from Dune: Prophecy series out: I said yes without batting an eyelid

In the first look, Tabu can be seen dressed in black, with her hair in a ponytail. She is seen in an intense emotion.

Tabu on her character

The actor is super excited about entering the Dune universe, and feels delighted that the creators trusted her with this character.

“It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid,” Tabu said in a statement.

She added, “It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you’ll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can’t wait for audiences around the world to explore it!”

Tabu’s character of Sister Francesca is described as a ”strong, intelligent, and alluring” character, who leaves a lasting impression in her wake. As per the logline, “once the great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace disrupts the delicate balance of power in the capital”.

More about Dune: Prophecy

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. The series will stream exclusively in India on JioCinema Premium. However, the release date is not out yet.

Along with Tabu, the cast for Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel ”Dune”, which was recently adapted by Denis in two parts. In the two films, which were released in 2021 and 2023, Charlotte Rampling played Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor’s Bene Gesserit Truthsayer, while Lady Jessica was the Bene Gesserit mother of the protagonist Paul, played by Timothee Chalamet.

Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer with Diane Ademu-John, who co-developed the series. It is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television.