Tabu reacts strongly on being asked about pay parity: ‘Why don't you ask the male actor why you are getting paid more'

What Tabu said

During the conversation, Tabu said, “Every media person will ask a female about pay parity. Every journalist will ask only the woman, 'You know a man is paid more, you are paid less. So why are you asking me? Why don't you ask the person who is paying them more? How am I supposed to answer this question?' Unless you just want to sensationalize the quote by saying, 'I hate it that I'm being paid less,' that's all. I can either say that or I can say that, 'I'm okay with what I'm being paid.' Why don't you ask the male actor why you are getting paid more?”

She went on to add, "That will be an interesting perspective. This whole beauty perspective, I feel is more interesting when there is an outside lens to it. Beauty or physicality is always in the context on the lens that is on it."

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is directed by Neeraj Pandey and marks the 10th film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. It's a musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Sayaji Shinde, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar. It was earlier scheduled to release in July 5.

A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia.