Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's romantic saga opens at 2 cr

Day 1 box office

As compared to the other Bollywood release this week, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has earned a little more. Sudhanshu Saria's spy thriller Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, managed to collect only ₹1.10 crore on the opening day. However, Ajay and Tabu are much bigger stars. Also, this is their 10th film together and their combination has often worked wonders at the box office.

For instance, in recent memory, Nishikant Kamat's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, in which Ajay and Tabu were at loggerheads, opened at ₹5.8 crore. Its sequel, Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2 (2022), earned 3 times at ₹15.38 crore on the opening day. Their 2017 comedy, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, earned twice more than Drishyam 2 at ₹30 crore, since it was also a Diwali release.

Their 2019 romantic drama, Akiv Ali's De De Pyaar De, also earned ₹8.5 crore, much more than Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. So did their film last year – Bholaa, an action thriller directed by Ajay which starred both him and Tabu – that earned ₹11 crore on the opening day.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. It's a musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on July 5 and compete with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller Kill. However, the makers decided to postpone the film “on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity" since it was scheduled a week after the behemoth of Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD.

The Hindustan Times review of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha states, “Ajay Devgn and Tabu in a romance sounded fresher on paper than the end product that landed on screen.”