Tabu looks powerful in her first look from Dune Prophecy web series' second teaser. Watch

The second teaser of the web series Dune: Prophecy was released on Thursday evening. The 1-minute-10-seconds long teaser of the HBO original, which expands on the Dune films also shows Tabu’s much-awaited first look in the series as Sister Francesca. (Also Read: Tabu to star in Dune Prophecy series as ‘strong, intelligent, and alluring’ Sister Francesca) Tabu in the teaser of Dune: Prophecy.

Dune: Prophecy teaser

Dune: Prophecy takes us back thousands of years before the Dune films are set and focuses on the Bene Gesserit. “Sacrifices must be made,” Emily Watson’s character Valya Harkonnen says in the teaser. The video shows how the Bene Gesserit train their sisters to exert power and have complete control over their mind. It also shows how despite having control over those in power, the sisterhood still has a long way to go before it becomes the powerhouse it is in the films. Those in positions of power chafe against it.

Tabu’s powerful first look

The teaser shows a glimpse of Tabu as Sister Francesca for a few seconds before cutting away. She can be seen dressed in black, with a cape on her back, standing with her arms folded and staring straight into the camera. While her character has no dialogue in the teaser, her costume lends her a sense of power. It remains to be seen if further promotional materials reveal just what part she has to play in the power struggle going on in the Imperium. In May, a Variety report described Tabu’s character as ‘strong, intelligent and alluring’.

About Dune: Prophecy

The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. Apart from Tabu and Emily, it also stars Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston, Jade Anouka, Edward Davis, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Chris Mason. The teaser reveals that the series will stream from November.