Tabu says she will not take on the role of a 30-year-old anymore: ‘I have to embrace my age’

After being part of the industry for over three decades, Tabu has garnered vast experience which has helped her develop a set of guiding principles that help her navigate the film world. One of the most important rules for Tabu is that she's done playing young women on screen. Also read: De-aging Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha would be ‘ridiculous’, says director Neeraj Pandey Tabu will next be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

In an interview with News18, she confessed that she's not about to pretend to be young onscreen, and wants to embrace her age in real and reel life. That’s one of the reasons she got excited about Neeraj Panday’s Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha.

Age is just a number!

Tabu was happy that director Neeraj Panday didn’t go the route of de-aging through VFX in his next, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. The film marks reunion with Ajay Devgn. It is their tenth onscreen collaboration.

In the interview, she shared that age-appropriate casting was the norm back in the day, saying that older actors have begun to play young characters onscreen in recent years only.

“Yeh sab cheezein pehle bhi toh hota tha jab de-aging ka concept nahi tha (This used to happen earlier too as there was no concept of de-aging). We saw different actors playing younger selves of the protagonists. Once they grew up, they became Dharmendra or Dilip Kumar. I think that with this film, we’re continuing that tradition,” she said.

Here, she added that she wouldn’t want to essay a young woman onscreen unlike her male contemporaries. “I would refuse those parts. I don’t think that I’ll be open to playing a 30-year-old anymore. I’ve no option but to embrace my age,” she emphasised.

On working with Ajay

There was a time when she called Ajay a ‘bully’, sharing that he would beat up boys who would come to speak to her. Her stance is the same, but with some tweaks.

She said he is a “silent bully”, as she feels people will never come to know that Ajay has any plan up his sleeves. She feels Ajay has a very quiet and sweet way of ragging people, and calls him quite mischievous.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha is an epic musical romantic drama that spans across 23 years. It is set between 2000 and 2023. The film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios). The makers offered a sneak peek into the movie at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is slated to release on August 2.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar are playing Ajay and Tabu's younger versions respectively. Ajay and Tabu have worked in many films before, including Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa.