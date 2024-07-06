Ajay Devgn announces new release date of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The initial release date of the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was postponed after distributors and exhibitors requested the producers. This decision was confirmed by the production house and artists a few days ago to avoid a clash with Kill, backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. However, the wait is over as Ajay and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey have announced the new release date on their social media handles. (Also read: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release date postponed, Kill to enjoy a solo outing this Friday) Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha will now release in August 2024.

Ajay Devgn-Neeraj Pandey unveil new release date

Ajay captioned his post as, “The wait ends on 2nd August! (heart emoji).” Neeraj shared the poster of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and wrote, “Dear friends, The new date for our release is…” In the picture it was captioned, “In cinemas August 2, 2024.”

The movie is the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. Ajay and Tabu have worked in many films in the '90s and reunited with movies like Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. The trailer of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha showcases crime and violence about an unusual romance spanning across 22 years. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar are playing Ajay and Tabu's younger versions respectively.

Neeraj Pandey calls de-ageing ‘abuse of technology’

In a recent interview with News 18, Neeraj was asked about his considerations for de-ageing Ajay and Tabu instead of Shantanu and Saiee essaying the younger characters. The filmmaker called the use of VFX an ‘abuse of technology’ and said that it would have looked ‘ridiculous.’ He also said, “We were very clear from day one that there would be two different sets of actors to portray two age groups because that fits the story and that, I think, is the beauty of it. People change after 24. Our physical appearance changes.”

Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects

Ajay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 2, in which he plays the protagonist. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar in pivotal characters. Ajay is also part of Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2 with Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. He is returning to the romantic-comedy genre with Anshul Sharma's De De Pyaar De 2, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum is backed by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Sangeeta Ahir.