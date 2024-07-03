 Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release date postponed, Kill to enjoy a solo outing this Friday | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release date postponed, Kill to enjoy a solo outing this Friday

ByAnanya Das
Jul 03, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was earlier scheduled to release on July 5. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Sayaji Shinde, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar.

The release date of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has been postponed. The film's team on Tuesday shared that they have decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity." Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will not release this Friday on July 5, as earlier announced. (Also Read | Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's mesmerising song Tuu revisits old-school romance)

Ajay Devgn and Tabu in a still from the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu in a still from the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release date postponed

Taking to Instagram, NH STUDIOZ shared a post. It read, "Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon." The caption read, "The wait is a little longer… #AuronMeinKahanDumTha."

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer

The makers recently unveiled the trailer, which started with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn (Krishna), who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life, played by Tabu (Vasudha). However, destiny had different plans. The video then showed visuals of Ajay sitting in a prison. The trailer also saw Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay romancing the character of younger Tabu (essayed by Saiee Manjrekar).

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Neeraj Pandey's directorial promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Sayaji Shinde.

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem. The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia.

Earlier, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was to release with the action thriller Kill. But now it will get a solo release. Kill has been produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Ashish Vidyarthi and Harsh Chhaya. Kalki 2898 AD, which released on June 27, has been performing exceptionally, which is probably why distributors have requested a delay of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's release.

 

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release date postponed, Kill to enjoy a solo outing this Friday
