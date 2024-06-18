Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's mesmerising song Tuu revisits old-school romance

Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who co-starred in Bholaa, are reuniting for the upcoming film Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The movie is an action-thriller love story featuring an old-school romance. The romantic track Tuu from the film was released on June 18, showcasing Ajay, Tabu and Shantanu Maheshwari, Sai Manjarekar as their younger versions. (Also read: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer: Ajay Devgn gets in angry mode in this complex love story with Tabu) Ajay Devgn-Tabu's old-school song 'Tuu' celebrates love, separation, sacrifice and reunion.

Ajay Devgn-Tabu relive desi romance in 'Tuu' song

The semi-lyrical version of the song ‘Tuu’ depicts Ajay and Tabu's journey from their late teens to the present day. The track, composed by MM Keeravani, explores the mesmerizing aspect of desi romance. Manoj Muntashir's lyrics portray the passion and sacrifice of the lead characters in their unconventional love story. Shantanu and Sai do justice to portraying the younger versions of Ajay and Tabu as they convey the pain, struggle, separation, and reunion of the protagonists. The song features different stages of love and culminates with a dramatic transition from Shantanu and Sai playing Holi to Ajay and Tabu finally meeting amid the festivities. The chemistry between the on-screen couples is similar to 90s Bollywood romance.

Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha cast

Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Jimmy Shergill and Sayaji Shinde in crucial roles. The film is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It is co-produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Sangeeta Ahir. The romantic action-thriller is backed by Friday Filmworks and is scheduled to release on July 5.

Ajay Devgn-Tabu's acting journey

Ajay made his acting debut with Phool Aur Kante (1991), while Tabu's first credited movie role was in Dev Anand's Hum Naujawan (1985). The duo worked together in movies like Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), Drishyam 2 (2022) and Bholaa (2023).

Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects

Ajay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2 and Anshul Sharma's De De Pyaar De 2.