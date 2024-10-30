Here's what Vidya Balan thinks of Tabu's performance as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Vidya Balan is all set to reprise her iconic role of Bengali witch Manjulika in Anees Bazmee's hororr comedy threequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She first played the part in Priyadarshan's 2007 hit, but gave its 2022 blockbuster sequel a miss. In an interview with News18, Vidya opened up on what she thinks of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was essayed by Tabu. (Also Read: Vidya Balan says she didn't look in a mirror for 6 months after a producer made her feel ‘ugly’) Vidya Balan and Tabu as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and 2

What Vidya said

“I love Tabu. I don’t think I spoke to her after the film. I haven’t met her in years. But I’ve always said that Tabu is one of those actors who makes everything look like she’s just sipping water. She’s so effortless. I remember that in the early years when I had watched her do Maachis, Astitva and her comedy films, I thought that she was like water. She flows into anything. Whatever she does, she’s always amazing,” said Vidya.

Manjulika over the years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of Fazil's 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, which starred Mohanlal and Shobana, whose character was called Nagavalli in that film. Priyadarshan adapted the psychological thriller in Hindi in 2007 with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan playing those parts. Vidya's character was named Manjulika in the movie.

Anees Bazmee was then approached by co-producers, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios Private Limited and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, for a sequel. He turned into a horror comedy and rebooted it with Kartik Aaryan's ghostbuster Rooh Baba and Kiara Advani. However, he reintroduced the character of Manjulika, which was played by Tabu, who also essayed the witch's twin sister Anjulika. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a blockbuster.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya will reprise her role of Manjulika from the first part. But as shown in the trailer, Madhuri Dixit is also playing a character called Manjulika. Kartik and Rajpal Yadav will reprise their roles of Rooh Baba and Chota Pandit respectively. It's slated to release in cinemas this Friday on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali.