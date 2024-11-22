Dune Prophecy to The Sex Lives Of College Girls 3: Everything fresh and binge-worthy on OTTplay this week

The streaming arena in the past few weeks has been at its prime as we walk towards the last month of the year, and the streaming platforms now release the best they were holding for the last. In the past week, we have witnessed the release of some of the biggest IPs, shows, and films. Of course, the topmost that had all the attention of the world is Dune: Prophecy, the show that is a prequel to the movie trilogy. There were many more titles that made it to the pool, and they all landed on OTTplay Premium. You can watch them with your common subscription. Stills from this week's OTT releases: Dune Prophecy and The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3.

So below is a list of all the exciting movies and shows that have been released on OTTplay Premium this week. Check out the list and sort your weekend binge lineup because there is too much to spoil you with options.

Dune: Prophecy (Episode 1)

Streaming On: JioCinema

Set over 10,000 years before the events of the Dune films, Dune: Prophecy tells the story of Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who kept the Sisterhood in order and made them one of the most influential figures across the Imperium. It is about the clan of women we now know as the Bene Gesserit. The show tells the story of their rise and the battle against the danger that has come in the form of Desmond Hart. The first episode of the show premiered on JioCinema this Monday and will release new episodes every Monday at 7:30 am.

Secret

Streaming On: Manorama Max

Directed by S.N. Swamy and starring Aparna Das, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Ranjith, alongside Renji Panicker, Secret is a thriller that captures the psychological turmoil of the characters as it explores the science of omens and eventually tests the strength of friendships made to go through some of the toughest situations.

Mr Loverman

Streaming On: SonyLIV

Stories of unrequited love finally reaching their shores are always the most heartwarming to watch. When the lovers are two men in a closeted relationship for six decades and now finally want to stay together by giving up the facade, it is a trajectory that neither are we prepared for, nor can we be. Starring Sharon D. Clarke and Bakare, the show is now out on SonyLIV, and you can watch it with your OTTplay Premium subscription.

I Hate Love

Streaming On: ETV WIN

Priyanka Chollangi, Nagi Jabardest, and Kittaiah unite for a story directed by V.I. Venkatesh, where a man hates the idea of love but dramatically falls for a woman named Sita. But the hate for love creates a dilemma as families get involved, a wedding is discussed, and all of it leads to Rambabu.

Repati Velugu

Streaming On: ETV WIN

Directed by Raksha Veeran, Repati Velugu, originally set for theatrical release, stars Shatru, Prasanth Karthi, Vismaya Sri, and Aadvik Bandaru in pivotal roles. The movie is now having a direct-to-OTT release on ETV WIN. Based on Dwivedula Visalakshi's 1965 novel, the film follows Sharda, a woman who dedicates her life to her family and acts as a shield against problems no matter what the situation is.

Based On A True Story (Season 2)

Streaming On: JioCinema

In 2023, if there is a show that managed to give the most bizarre yet entertaining story, it has to be Based On A True Story. Starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, and Tom Bateman, the show is about a former tennis star, a realtor, and a plumber trying to capitalize on the obsession of the American people with true crime. Yes, you read that right. This could be one of the freshest ideas you would come across in a very long time, and the second season of the show is now streaming on JioCinema.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 3)

Streaming On: JioCinema

You know if something has Mindy Kaling written over it, it has to be relatable and supremely fun. The Sex Lives of College Girls on IMDb is defined as: It follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England's prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, the girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they navigate their new, free lives on campus. The third season is now live on JioCinema.

Thekku Vadakku

Streaming On: Manorama Max

Thekku Vadakku, directed by Prem Shankar, stars Vinayakan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Merin Jose Pottackal, and Vineeth Vishwam. When a retired electricity engineer and a rice mill owner are enemies and love competing over every single thing around them, they become the talk of the town. One battle that has the attention of the world becomes the main source of entertainment. Who will win? Watch the movie to know.

Watch all these shows with your OTTplay Premium subscription, and stay tuned for all the updates from the world of streaming and films.