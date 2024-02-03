Kaley Cuoco shares heartfelt tribute following the passing of her adopted dog

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey took to social media on Thursday to share heartfelt statements, informing their fans about the passing of the first dog they ever rescued together. Cuoco began her tribute to their beloved canine, Kingy, expressing that there are no words to describe the loss of "the most special" furry companion. Kaley Cuoco at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (REUTERS)

From Shivering Shelter to Loving Home

Kaley Cuoco detailed the story of how she and Pelphrey embraced parenthood for the pup. While in Germany, she came across the canine online, shivering in a shelter in Atlanta.

Determined to bring him into their lives, Cuoco contacted the facility, requesting they hold him until her return. She later shared a touching moment on her Instagram story, featuring a clip of the first meeting between her and Kingy.

Kaley Cuoco's Emotional Tribute to Kingy

In the video, the timid pup tentatively approached her, eventually sniffing her face. The heartwarming scene unfolded as the two exchanged affectionate snuggles, capturing a moment where Cuoco looked back at the camera with a smile, as if conveying a sense of fulfillment in her life.

Adding to the emotional tribute, Cuoco mentioned in the caption of the Instagram carousel, featuring various photos of herself, Kingy, Pelphrey, and their daughter Matilda, born on March 30, 2023, along with several other pets, that they did not have him nearly long enough.

In the comment section, Taylor Lautner and Amanda Seyfried were among the many extending their condolences. Pelphrey, in his tribute, highlighted how Kingy provided comforting cuddles to Kaley throughout her entire pregnancy.

Describing his personality as hilarious, quirky, and stubborn, Kaley shared that Kingy's favorite activities included lounging next to Pelphrey while he read, enjoying peanut butter treats, and getting belly rubs.