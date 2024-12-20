Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dune Prophecy will return for season 2, announces show's team ahead of season 1 finale

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Dec 20, 2024 10:53 AM IST

Fans of the Dune franchise will have even more to look forward to as the series continues to expand its universe.

HBO has confirmed that its highly anticipated prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, will return for a second season. The announcement was made during a virtual press conference featuring showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, along with stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, as per Deadline. (Also Read | Dune Prophecy star Emily Watson on working with Tabu: ‘She is a true treasure')

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel to the Dune movies.
Dune: Prophecy is a prequel to the Dune movies.

Later, the social media handle of streaming platform Max also shared the news officially with the series' fans. The news comes ahead of the first season's finale, which is set to air this Sunday. Fans of the Dune franchise will have even more to look forward to as the series continues to expand its universe.

The show is a prequel to the Dune movies directed by Denis Villeneuve, following the early history of the Bene Gesserit, the influential order of women in the Dune saga.

Set 10,000 years before the events of the popular films, Dune: Prophecy' explores the formation of the Bene Gesserit, who secretly manipulated the great houses of the Empire on the desert planet of Dune, as per Deadline.

The series centres on two morally complex sisters, played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who are at the heart of this covert organization.

In the Dune films, Lady Jessica Atreides, portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson, is an important member of the Bene Gesserit, and much of the order's spiritual teachings are passed down to her son, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).

The Dune: Prophecy series delves deeper into the roots of the Bene Gesserit, their power, and their far-reaching influence. In the upcoming second season, viewers will see the ongoing rivalry between the two sisters and their competitor, Desmond Hart, played by Travis Fimmel, Deadline has confirmed.

Desmond, whose powers have positioned him as a formidable adversary, will be part of a major storyline reveal, which promises to provide new insights into the relationships within the show's central characters.

"How the sisterhood survives is very much a part of season 2," Alison teased during the virtual press conference, hinting at further developments within the complex world of Dune: Prophecy, as per Deadline.

Dune: Prophecy is co-produced by Legendary Television and is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.

Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as an executive producer, while Anna Foerster, who directed several episodes, including the premiere, is also an executive producer.

Other executive producers include Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z Burns, and Jon Spaihts.

The series has also been supported by Brian Herbert and the Frank Herbert estate, with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Anderson acts as a co-producer for the show.

Get World Cup ready...
See more
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On