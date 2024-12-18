Dune: Prophecy star Emily Watson on working with Tabu: ‘She is a true treasure'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dune: Prophecy star Emily Watson talks about the prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster Dune movies, working with Tabu and more. According to Emily, she formed a strong bond with Tabu while exploring the differences and similarities between their respective worlds.

On working with Tabu

In the series, which streams in India on JioCinema Premium, Emily is seen in the role of Valya Harkonnen, the leader of a religious order known as the Sisterhood, and Tabu is seen in the character of Sister Francesca.

“Working with Tabu was such a beautiful experience. She is a true treasure. She is such a beautiful, generous person and an amazing actress, We got to spend some great time together,” Emily told Hindustan Times in an exclusive roundtable interview with select media.

She adds, “We had dinners together. We enjoyed the comparison of what our experience of Western cinema has been, and what hers has been... And all the little things about it, whether they're similar and... It was a joy”.

Looking back at the time together in Budapest, Emily shares, “It was amazing to be in Budapest with her and to realise that the Indian community in Budapest were sort of just transported by the fact that she was just there. It was wonderful to witness this”.

On the show

The series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel Dune, which was adapted by Denis in two parts. In the two films, which were released in 2021 and 2023 respectively, Charlotte Rampling played Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor’s Bene Gesserit Truthsayer, while Lady Jessica was the Bene Gesserit mother of the protagonist Paul, played by Timothee Chalamet.

The series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. It also stars Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

During the interview, Emily also looks back on challenging moments from the set. “Just having to step up into that role of being fearlessly in charge (was tough). It is not my natural resting place as an actor. That was quite a challenge for me to find my feet in that,” shares the 57-year-old.

Praising the premise of the show, the actor says, “There is a full range of different kinds of actors to get interested in. Whether they are playing beautiful people or people with dark souls, they are played with conviction to the hilt. It has really beautiful writing and drama for each character”.

On 50-plus actors finding a footing in Hollywood

For Emily, the show reflects a change in Hollywood. “Probably in our 30s, we would have looked each other in the eye and said this is a game of diminishing returns,” she says, adding, “There won’t be many good parts. If you are still doing it when you're 50, you are doing well”.

“Now, here we are leading a TV show. Something has changed, particularly in long-form television, not so much in Hollywood. But in long-form television, there is space not for just one, but two leading ladies in their 50s in a sci-fi show,” she ends, asserting that it is a sign of hope.