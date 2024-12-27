All We Imagine As Light OTT release: When, where to watch Payal Kapadia's Grand Prix-winning film

Payal Kapadia's Festival De Cannes Grand Prix-winner, All We Imagine As Light, is all set to release on OTT and now, fans will be able to watch the film from the comfort of their home. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light to release on OTT.

All We Imagine As Light OTT release

On Friday, Disney+ Hotstar took to Instagram and announced that All We Imagine As Light will begin to stream on the platform from January 3. The caption of the post read, "Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia’s masterpiece - All We Imagine As Light will stream on #DisneyPlusHotstar on Jan 3. A Movie that you can’t miss."

Talking about the streaming release, director Payal Kapadia said, "I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience."

All We Imagine As Light nominated for Golden Globe, The Critics Choice Award

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light recently bagged two Golden Globe nominations. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language and the filmmaker also earned a nomination for Best Director, becoming only the third woman director from Asia to do so. Not only this, the film also bagged a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at The Critics Choice Award.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad in key roles, the film explores the intertwined lives of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai. It created history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival. It was then awarded the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

After India's official entry for Oscars 2025, Laapataa Ladies, failed to make a cut in the Oscars shortlist, many critics and fans argued that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light should have been India's choice for the Oscars. Many even slammed FFI for not choosing All We Imagine As Light instead. However, addressing the backlash, FFI jury head Jahnu Barua told HT that the jury found Payal's film very poor technically.