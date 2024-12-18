Chhaya Kadam reacts as Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: ‘We had envisioned such big things for our film’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the shortlists for 10 categories for the upcoming 97th Academy. India's official entry, Laapataa Ladies, did not make it to the list of International Feature Film. Now, in a conversation with News18, Chhaya Kadam has expressed her disappointment on the news. Chhaya Kadam says she is upset after Laapataa Ladies fail to get shortlisted for Oscar 2025.

Chhaya Kadam upset as Laapataa Ladies fail to get shortlisted for Oscars 2025

Chhaya Kadam, who essayed the role of Manju Mai in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, expressed, “Dekho na, kya karein! I’m really upset. We had envisioned such big things for our film." However, she is still hopeful about the chances of India winning at the Oscars next year. “It’s okay. We shall keep fighting for all our upcoming films. We shall keep trying. Next time, we will once again go to the Oscars and go much ahead in the competition," she stated.

Chhaya Kadam recalls manifesting an Oscar win for Laapataa Ladies.

When asked if she got a chance to speak with Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao, Chhaya said, "I haven’t, to be honest. I want to give her some time. She had just returned to India from the USA. She was there for about a month." She further added how they recently met and manifested an Oscar win and said, “In fact, we had met just three days back at an event. We were so happy. We were hopeful that we’d go far ahead in the competition. I really wish that All We Imagine As Light could also get an Oscar nomination."

Though Laapataa Ladies has exited from Oscars 2025 race, Guneet Monga's Anuja got shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film category, keeping the hopes of Indians alive for an Oscar. This marks Monga's third nomination at the Oscars. Her earlier projects, The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, won Oscars, bringing glory to Indian cinema.