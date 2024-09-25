Chhaya Kadam reacts to All We Imagine As Light Oscar snub: Had expected it'll go

The debate around Laapataa Ladies’ selection as India’s official Oscar entry over Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light is still in full swing. Actor Chhaya Kadam, who stars in both projects, has mixed feelings. Chhaya Kadam in All We Imagine As Light

While she is happy about the recognition for Laapataa Ladies, she also feels “disappointed” about the exclusion of All We Imagine As Light. She tells us, “Jaani toh chahiye thi India se, par ab main kya hi bolu! As an artist, I aim to do good work, baaki cheezon par bolne and bataane wale bahut log hain. I don't know what went wrong but it's okay. I had an expectation, I won't lie.”

She further says, “There are so many rules and regulations behind this selection, one can’t really say. What do we know about what went behind (the scenes)? Inke niyamon ke beech mein kya hi padna,” adding, “As an artiste, I aim to do good work, baaki cheezon par bolne aur bataane wale bahut log hain.”

All We Imagine As Light was shortlisted by France, but eventually, it sent Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical crime comedy Emilia Perez, as its official entry for the Oscars.

But she can’t help but feel grateful for the doors the film opened for her: “This film has received so much love at Cannes (Film Festival) also (by winning the Grand Prix). Yeh film mujhe duniya ghuma rahi hai. I am attending festivals in different countries.”

Further, looking back at the time she spent shooting with the cast of All We Imagine As Light, Kadam calls it an “amazing" experience.” She says, “Bahut hi kamaal tha," adding, "Aise alag subject par kaam karna mujhe bhi bahut acha lagta hai. Some films and characters just change your thinking; they make you mature. Film ek aisa zariyaa hai jo aapko andar se badal deta hai.”

Discussing the film's limited release in Kerala, Kadam mentions, “Kerala mein chotta release hai but it is getting released in France on October 2 and will soon hit the theatres all over India."