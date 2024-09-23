Laapataa Ladies selected for Oscars | Kiran Rao, Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam react

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and featuring a newcomer cast comprising actors Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Srivastava, is selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, as the team can't contain their joy at the achievement. Stills from Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao tells us that she hopes Laapataa Ladies kickstarts conversations. "Cinema transcends all boundaries, kickstarts conversations, and I have the same hope from Laapataa Ladies," the 50-year-old says, adding, "The medium has the power to connect hearts, which is why I hope it does that throughout the world. I am thankful to the selection committee, and the people who believed in the vision for this. Working with such passionate people who formed the team of Laapataa Ladies has been a privilege.”

The film's actors are equally astonished by the international recognition. Nitanshi Goel, 17, who played Phool Kumari, shares her gratitude: “I feel truly so grateful, to the audience, Kiran ma’am, Aamir Khan sir. This has to be a beautiful dream; we all gave our everything to the film. What I feel will connect with international audiences is the message conveyed through every character—they speak for themselves. We had our Japan premiere too recently, and I understood that the film’s emotional core will resonate with audiences.”

Actor Ravi Kishan, who essayed the role of police inspector Shyam Manohar, echoes the sentiment, saying, “Main bauhaut zyaada khush hoon. I am sure this film will win the Oscar. It is about India, its villages, which form 80 percent of our population. It is totally deserving. I had said yes to the film only because of Kiran Rao.”

Meanwhile, Chhaya Kadam tells us that her portrayal as Manju Mai has not only earned her praise from audiences in India but people have also started recognising her when she travels abroad. “They call me Manju Mai now! They say, 'dekho kahaan se kahaan pahaunch gayi voh!' Ek artists ke liye isse badhkar aur kya ho sakta hai ki film Oscars mein jaa rahi hai!” she ends.