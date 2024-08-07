On International Cat Day, Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Ranta says ‘billiyon ne dogs ka…’

On International Cat Day, Pratibha Ranta shares how her two adopted cats, Theo and Musha, have become integral parts of her life. The 23-year-old actress, known for her breakout film Laapataa Ladies, reflects on her experience with her feline companions, noting that while many people view cats as moody, she has a different story to tell. Pratibha Ranta has adopted two cats

“It depends on the upbringing you give them,” Ranta explains, “If you give them affection, they give it back. If I am crying, they come and sit next to me; that's their way of comforting you. Maine apne billon mein yeh notice kiya hai. Billiyon ne dogs ka market thoda kam kar diya hai as they are so low maintenance.” She plans to dedicate more time to them today, as the year has been particularly busy. “I will get them nicely groomed,” she adds.

Ranta, who hails from Shimla, reveals that her upbringing with animals has profoundly impacted her. “Nature meri life ka important part raha hai. The affection I would get from animals... it helps you as a person. We still have a cow at our house. The ghee at our house comes from the farm directly. I have always realised the value of animals," the actor says, adding, "Mumbai mein value zyaada realise honi shuru ho gayi because here, it gets difficult for people to give time to their pets. There's an entire expense that comes along."

Ranta also mentions that she initially felt unprepared to settle down in Mumbai, which led her to consider adopting a pet. “I originally was thinking about dogs,” she says.

However, her journey to becoming a cat lover began two years ago when her sister discovered a stray kitten during a costume trail. Ranta recalls, “It was love at first sight when I got a picture of her. I asked my sister to get it home and we will figure something, maybe give it up for adoption."

"I didn't know whether I would be able to take care of it or not. The kind of affection that a kitten gives you is overwhelming, and that (care) soon became a part of my life,” Ranta shares, while also mentioning that her wonderful experience encouraged her to adopt another cat.

The naming of her cats is a story in itself. “My first cat was just 20 days old when it came into our lives, so it was hard to tell its gender. When I went on vacation to Goa, I left it with friends for care. At that time, the cat was in poor condition—hairless and covered in scratches, and we had it on medication. When we returned a week later, the cat was all groomed, and for a moment, we wondered, 'hamara hi billa hai na?' Our friends then told us that it was a male. Initially, we had named it Mushka, but since it sounded a little too feminine, we changed it to Musha. The other cat is named Theos, which means 'God's gift',” she concludes with a smile.