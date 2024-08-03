 Ravi Kishan: Bhojpuri language isn't just about Kamariya or Lollipop Lagelu - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ravi Kishan: Bhojpuri language isn't just about Kamariya or Lollipop Lagelu

ByRishabh Suri
Aug 03, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan talks about why he introduced a private member Bill in Lok Sabha to include Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Ravi Kishan is done with how Bhojpuri is perceived among the masses. He recently introduced a private member Bill in Lok Sabha to include Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan

Talking to us, he says the identity of the language isn't limited to the songs we have heard all these years, "My mother tongue is spoken or understood by 25 crore people in India. It's the second most spoken language in Mauritius.People have this notion that only songs like Kamariya and Lollipop Lagelu, is Bhojpuri. It has it's own literature. Our late President of India, Rajendra Prasad ji had a connection with the first Bhojpuri film made, Ganga Maiyaa Tohri Piyari Chadhaibo (1963)."

The 55-year-old, who has been a big star in the Bhojpuri film industry, adds, “Because of few money minded people making those kind of films or the songs, we can’t say that’s all Bhojpuri is all about. Voh nahi hai jo dikhai de raha hai, it’s not just that. Bhaasha mein ek mithaas hai, and to bring that forward was my intention as a Lok Sabha member. The lingo is loved by so many. I have been known because of Bhojpuri cinema. I am now working in many languages but people still remember ‘achha Ravi Kishan Bhojpuri wala’ Laapata Ladies, Maamla Legal Hai- they have all happened now, par shuruaat Bhojpuri se hui thi.”

Kishan got a positive response from his fraternity and films ever since the news broke, "Everybody has just been congratulating me. People now know I went for the right reasons to the Parliament. I am a man with a mission."

