Laapataa Ladies actor Chhaya Kadam admits 'feeling bad' as All We Imagine As Light isn't picked as India’s Oscars entry

‘It is a moment of pride for me’

Speaking about Laapataa Ladies' Oscar entry, she said, “I am very happy and excited. What more can I say? It is a moment of pride for me that our film, Laapataa Ladies, got selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars. On the other hand, my other film, All We Imagine As Light, was also shortlisted by France as a potential submission for the Oscars 2025. I have come to Paris right now for the premiere.”

Actor Chhaya Kadam in a still from Laapataa Ladies.

‘I would have loved to see both the films at Oscars’

Chhaya addressed the backlash on social media to her other film All We Imagine As Light not being selected as India's official entry for Oscar 2025. "I am happy for Laapataa Ladies, but at the same time I am feeling a little bad for Payal’s film as well. Now this decision has been taken by the biggies at Film Federation so I have no say in it. I would have loved to see both the films at Oscars", she said.

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry

The Film Federation of India announced on Monday in Chennai that Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been picked as India's official entry for the Oscars in 2025. The news has X (formerly known as Twitter) abuzz ever since.

The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Malayalam National Award-winner Aattam and Cannes-winner All We Imagine As Light. Many wanted to see All We Imagine As Light as India's official Oscar entry.

An X user said, "The Indian Oscar jury has continued its stupidity streak and selected Laapataa Ladies for Oscars instead of Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light..." Back in May 2024, All We Imagine As Light scripted history as it became the first Indian film to win Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival 2024.