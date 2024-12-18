Laapataa Ladies out of Oscars race; internet wants FFI members fired: 'Let those who understand cinema take over'

The shortlist of 15 films eligible for the Best International Feature Film award at the 2025 Oscars was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences on Tuesday. While the list featured some expected names, such as Emilia Perez and From Ground Zero, India's official entry, Laapataa Ladies, was absent. The first reactions to the Hindi film not even being shortlisted, let alone nominated, are ones of frustration, with many viewers online blaming the Film Federation of India for 'humiliating' the country. (Also read: Oscars 2025: India's Laapataa Ladies fails to feature in shortlist, out of Best International Feature category) Laapataa Ladies is out of the Oscars 2025 race.

Internet's anger at FFI

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was unanimously selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards earlier this year. The selection did court some controversy as many believed that Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning film All We Imagine As Light was a stronger contender.

After Laapataa Ladies' failure to qualify for the shortlist, the same murmurs have begun again. "FFI snubbed AWIAL, destroying our chances to be on the list. The Film Federation of India requires a full revamp. The ones who are there now should step down and let others who understand and know the art of cinema take over," read one tweet on Wednesday morning.

Another user added, “Guess what is Missing or Laapata from the Oscars shortlist. Future lesson for that confederacy of dunces of Film Federation of India committee - An oscar campaign for your beloved desi film can't start in October. All We Imagine As Light had a direct path to an Oscar nod.”

FFI's dismal track record

India's official entry to the Oscars is selected by the Film Federation of India, an independent body tasked by the Academy for this job. Given the controversies around India's official selections in recent years and their subsequent dismal record at the Oscars, many called for the body to be dissolved.

"Film federation of India does it again; the cinema lovers of India should protest," wrote one film fan on X (formerly Twitter). Echoing this sentiment, another added, “A shattering humiliation for India. A calamitous defeat for the Film Federation that could be seen coming from afar. If the only measure of success is to make choices that make you competitive, they have utterly & entirely failed. FFI needs an overhaul & people need to be fired.”

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies starred newcomers Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel, alongside Ravi Kishen and Chhaya Kadam. The film about two brides being interchanged in rural '90s India, was critically acclaimed. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is an ode to the working class of Mumbai. The Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon-starrer won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and has secured nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

There is some cause for cheer for Indian cinema though. Santosh, a UK-based Hindi film by Sandhya Suri, featuring Indian actors Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, has made it to the Oscars shortlist as UK's official entry.