Shabana Azmi on All We Imagine as Light getting limited shows amid Pushpa 2 success: Can't stop making mainstream films

Shabana Azmi shared her thoughts on the challenges of parallel cinema in India, specifically addressing the internationally acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light getting limited shows in India amid competition from the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Shabana was speaking at the ADC (Art Design Culture Collective) event on Thursday. The event was hosted by KHUSHII, an NGO cricket legend Kapil Dev founded.

Shabana Azmi on All We Imagine As Light

The multiple National Award-winning actor praised filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, which has received two Golden Globe nominations and a Critics Choice Awards nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category. However, despite its global success, the film struggles to find an audience in Indian theatres due to competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Talking about the need for a proper theatrical release system for such films, Shabana told ANI, “Oh, but you cannot stop making mainstream films because you want to create audiences for different kinds of cinema. But the fact that it has been applauded all over the world shows that there is a place that is available. We have to cultivate the possibility of that film reaching the right audiences.”

However, the actor said that smaller theatres and distributors need to come together to ensure smaller, independent films get their space as well. “What is really needed is a system of theatrical release and distribution that will ensure that these films actually get seen in smaller theatres where they don't have to pay the huge rentals of mainstream films. There is a whole ecosystem that needs to be followed up to make something extraordinary possible,” she added.

Shabana's message for audiences

Shabana Azmi urged audiences to support unique storytelling in theatres instead of waiting for films to arrive on OTT platforms. “At the moment, there is this feeling that the film will come to OTT anyway, so even if we miss it in theatres, it doesn't matter. That somehow has to change. People need to go back to cinemas, not just for big spectacles but to appreciate films that tell stories in unique ways,” she said.

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light has earned critical acclaim worldwide and was also honoured at the Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prize. After winning acclaim internationally, the film was released in limited theatres in India earlier this month.

