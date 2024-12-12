All We Imagine As Light continues dream run in awards season, nominated for Best Foreign Film at Critics Choice Awards

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light continues its dream run at the awards season in the US. Days after bagging two Golden Globe Award nominations, the film has now been nominated at the Critics Choice Awards. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia scripts history, scores Best Director nomination for All We Imagine As Light) Chhaya Kadam and Kani Kusruti in All We Imagine as Light.

The Critics Choice Award nomination

All We Imagine As Light has been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The award show's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted on Thursday evening, “Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM,” followed by the titles of the six nominees: All We Imagine as Light, Emilia Pérez, Flow, I’m Still Here, Kneecap, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

The Critics Choice Awards will be held on 12 January in the US (13 January morning in India), and will stream live on Lionsgate Play in India.

Earlier this week, the film was nominated in the same category at the Golden Globes as well. In addition, Payal Kapadia also earned a nomination for Best Director, becoming only the third woman director from Asia to do so.

About All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon. The film, set in Mumbai, tells the story of two Malayali nurses living in the city and how they navigate love, relationships, and longing. The film has received universal acclaim. It received an 8-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix.

A minor controversy erupted a couple of months later when, despite such acclaim in the West, All We Imagine As Light was not selected as India's official entry for the Oscars. The Film Federation of India, the body tasked with the job, chose to send Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) instead. However, Payal Kapadia downplayed the snub, saying that Laapataa Ladies had a better shot at campaigning well for the Academy Awards.