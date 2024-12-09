Golden Globe Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia scripts history, scores Best Director nomination for All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia scored a historic nomination in the Best Director category for All We Imagine As Light. The acclaimed film was also nominated in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category. The nominations for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 9, by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut. (Also read: Golden Globe nominations today: Wicked, Emilia Perez likely to get nods; The Bear, Shogun could feature too) A still from All We Imagine As Light.

All We Imagine As Light scores two nominations

This is the first time that a director from India has been nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globe Awards. The other nominees include Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez; Sean Baker, Anora; Edward Berger for Conclave; Brady Corbet for The Brutalist; and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

All We Imagine As Light was recently named the best international film by the New York Film Critics Circle award as well as the Gotham Awards. It was also selected as the best film of the year by the prestigious Sight and Sound magazine, which also voted Anora, La chimera, Dahomey and Hard Truths amongst its top five.

About All We Imagine As Light

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, Payal Kapadia's film explores love, longing and loneliness in the bustling city of Mumbai through three women, two Malayali nurses -- Prabha and Anu -- and their friend Parvati. The film's awards run began after it won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year in May. Read our review here.

All We Imagine As Light is being distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow. Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media released the film across India. The film was not picked up by the selection committee in India to represent the country in the Oscars. The selection committee picked Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies instead.

The awards will stream LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play o 6th January starting 6:30 AM IST.