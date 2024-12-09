Golden Globe nominations today: Wicked, Emilia Perez likely to get nods; The Bear, Shogun could feature too

The Globes, which are still in comeback mode after years of scandal and organizational upheaval, could surely use that star power to help stabilize the awards. The nominations will be announced Monday by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut beginning at 8.15 am EST (6.45 pm IST) on the CBS News website, CBS's YouTube channel and the CBS News Mobile App.

At 8.30 am EST (7 pm IST), 10 categories will be unveiled on CBS Mornings on CBS. The Globes themselves will be held on Sunday, January 4, 2025, with comedian Nikki Glaser hosting. CBS, which began airing the Globes last year on a new deal, will hope Glaser manages to do better than last year's emcee, Jo Koy, whose stint was widely panned.

Here's what to look for in nominations Monday:

How big will Wicked be?

Jon M Chu's Wicked sails in with the momentum of hundreds of millions at the box office. Though last year's awards season was dominated by Oppenheimer and featured Barbie, this year Wicked is looking like the most populist contender. Expect nominations for Ariana and Cynthia Erivo.

Will Donald Trump film The Apprentice be nominated?

It will be interesting to see whether The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, scores any nominations. The film fell flat with audiences (and with the president-elect), but acclaim has been widespread for both Stan's performance and Jeremy Strong's turn as Roy Cohn.

Is there a frontrunner?

Because the Globes split top awards between drama and musical/comedy, there isn't always a clear read on the top Oscar contenders. That's especially true this year, where no one film has yet emerged as the favourite. In the mix are Conclave, Anora, Emilia Perez, The Brutalist and Wicked.

What's new this year?

Last year, the Globes introduced two new categories that remain this time around: the cinematic and box office achievement award and the best performance in stand-up comedy on television. One tweak this time comes in the lifetime achievement awards. This year, those are going to Ted Danson (for the Carol Burnett Award) and Viola Davis (for the Cecil B. DeMille Award). Those will be handed out in a gala dinner on Friday, January 3, several days before the Globes.

How about the TV categories?

Expect a boatload of nominations for both The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. (Selena could be a two-time nominee for both Only Murders and Emilia Perez). Other series that could see strong showings include Shogun, Slow Horses, Hacks and Baby Reindeer.

What's the deal with the Golden Globes, anyway?

The Globes aren't ever quite drama-free, but things have settled down for the embattled awards body. Last year's Globes were the first after the disbanding of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and their acquisition by Dick Clark Productions and billionaire Todd Boehly's private equity firm Eldridge Industries. However, earlier this fall, Ankler reported that former members of the HFPA filed a letter with the California Attorney General's office questioning “the validity of the purchase".