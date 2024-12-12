All We Imagine As Light gets better showtimes 2 weeks after release, Payal Kapadia says: ‘Don’t wait for OTT releases'

All We Imagine As Light is getting a re-release in select cities, two weeks after its India release. Director Payal Kapadia took to her X account to share the announcement, after many fans rallied for better show timings and tagged her in the comments. The film initially released in theatres across India in November 22. (Also read: All We Imagine As Light had two week run, lack of screens has no connection with Pushpa 2, clarifies trade expert) Chhaya Kadam and Kani Kusruti in All We Imagine as Light.

Payal Kapadia reacts to new shows

Taking to her X account, Payal wrote: “Don’t wait for ott releases. Cinema should also be for the cinema.” She added in a separate post when a fan asked her whether there will be more shows for the acclaimed film. “Coming back this Friday in select cinemas!” she wrote.

The director also said, “Many of you are asking for screenings in your cities. If you want the film to come back, please tag a cinema near you that has social media. It would help a LOT!”

More details

Payal also shared the screenshot of the two shows of the film that are currently in Mumbai, and said, “BACK IN MUNBAI FOR THIS WEEKEND . Don’t know how long it will last so book tickets Today!!!!!” Meanwhile, in Delhi, All We Imagine is playing at PVR: Superplex Logix, PVR: Promenade: Vasant Kunj, and in PVR: Select City Walk. Sharing the details of the show timings in a screenshot, Payal wrote: “And back in Delhi with great timings ! Pls tag Delhi folks… I don’t know how long it will last so go go go this weekend which you still can.”

All We Imagine as Light also got a show in Bhubaneswar. The director enthusiastically said, “And our greatest achievement- BHUBANESWAR now pls fill up those seats or it’ll be done in three days !!! (Tag everyone)”

Payal scripted history last week as she received a nomination for Best Director (Motion Picture category) at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025 for All We Imagine As Light. The film has also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

All We Imagine As Light follows the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their desires and emotions. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam.