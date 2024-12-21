Menu Explore
Payal Kapadia, director of All We Imagine As Light, receives Spirit of Cinema award at Kerala Film Festival

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 21, 2024 04:30 PM IST

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia received the Spirit of Cinema award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Friday.

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia received the Spirit of Cinema award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Friday. The award was in recognition of her historic Grand Prix win at the Cannes Film Festival for her film 'All We Imagine as Light'. The achievement made her the first Indian filmmaker in 30 years to feature in Cannes' main competition section. (Also read: Payal Kapadia Interview: ‘All We Imagine As Light shows diversity's importance, One Nation One Election won't allow it’)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian present the �Spirit of Cinema Award� to filmmaker Payal Kapadia during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_20_2024_000454A)(PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian present the �Spirit of Cinema Award� to filmmaker Payal Kapadia during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_20_2024_000454A)(PTI)

Payal Kapadia at IFFK

In addition to its Grand Prix win, the film has also been nominated for two Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards 2025.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the award to Kapadia.

While speaking at the event, Vijayan praised the festival for its inclusivity and focus on feminist politics.

"The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) offered a remarkable visual experience. The festival strongly upheld feminist politics, with over 40 films showcased being directed by women. PK Rosy was honoured through the signature film of the festival. This event became a platform for unity and togetherness. The festival stood in solidarity with the rights of the oppressed and those enduring suffering. Every film was screened to a packed audience, reflecting the overwhelming support and enthusiasm for the event."

The festival, which began on December 13 with a grand ceremony at Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram, will conclude on December 20.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, 'All We Imagine As Light' follows the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their desires and emotions.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India).

(With inputs from ANI)

