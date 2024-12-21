All We Imagine as Light is one of Barack Obama's favourite films of 2024; Dune Part Two, Conlave, Anora also feature

What Obama said about All We Imagine as Light

Obama wrote, "Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year." The note read, "Barack Obama's favourite movies of 2024--All We Imagine as Light, Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Didi, A Complete Unknown."

About All We Imagine as Light

All We Imagine as Light has been garnering appreciation globally. It made history after its Grand Prix win at the Cannes Film Festival. The achievement made Payal the first Indian filmmaker in 30 years to feature in Cannes' main competition section. The film has also been nominated for two Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards 2025. Recently, Payal received the Spirit of Cinema award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

All We Imagine As Light follows the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their desires and emotions. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India).

About Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is based on the second half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction novel. It follows Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen and strives to free the galaxy from the Harkonnen empire, which is responsible for his father's death. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux join the original cast of Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgard.

About Conclave, Anora

Conclave is a mystery thriller film directed by Edward Berger. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

Anora is a comedy-drama film directed by Sean Baker. It stars Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Barack Obama, who was President of the United States from 2008-16, has been sharing his recommendations of his favourite films, books, and TV shows at the end of each year for a few years now.