OTT releases to watch this week: All We Imagine As Light, Missing You, Gunaah and more

OTT releases to watch this week: It's a new year, and this week's OTT releases also have something novel to offer to everyone. This week's digital releases have everything from award-winning films to documentaries on internet sensations and new seasons of some favourite shows. Take a look at everything you can catch up on streaming.

All We Imagine As Light - Disney+ Hotstar

All We Imagine As Light tells the heartwarming story of two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu. Prabha’s life is shaken up when her estranged husband sends her an unexpected gift, and Anu struggles to find a place to get intimate with her lover. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the ode to Mumbai features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The Grand Prix award winner at the Cannes Film Festival is streaming from January 3.

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever - Netflix

If you’ve been on the internet, it’s hard to believe you haven’t heard about 47-year-old tech mogul Bryan Johnson, who wants to be immortal. He swallows over 50 pills a day and undergoes plasma infusions and more, all in the name of living long enough to see his son grow up and achieve a youthful glow. The documentary, which has been streaming since January 1, gives the viewers a peek into his eccentric life.

Gunaah (Season 2) - Disney+ Hotstar

The second season of Gunaah, which streams from January 3, focuses on Abhimanyu retreating after a series of betrayals. He returns with a new name and embarks on a relentless quest against those who wronged him. His feelings for Tara complicate things, given her involvement in the conspiracy he wants to dismantle. JK, the one behind all the chaos, also begins to complicate things. Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti and Zayn Ibad Khan headline the series.

Missing You - Netflix

An adaptation of Harlan Coben's 2014 novel Missing You, the limited series follows Detective Kat Donovan as she stumbles upon her ex-fiance Josh after eleven years of silence. Kat’s life is already teetering on the edge, but then she’s plunged into a world of secrets, murder, and mystery as she’s also forced to confront the cold case of her father’s death. Rosalind Eleazar, Ashley Walters, Richard Armitage, and Lenny Henry star in the series, streaming from January 1.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth - JioCinema

This five-part drama revolves around Jim Swire, a heartbroken father looking for justice for his daughter. A Pam Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after takeoff on December 21, 1988, due to a bombing. 259 people on board and 11 on the ground die, including Jim’s daughter Flora. He seeks justice for her, with his wife Jane aiding him along. Colin Firth headlines the series streaming from January 3.