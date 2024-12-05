US CEO Bryan Johnson hails ba***odi and jugaad, internet says 'give him an Aadhaar card'

Anti-ageing guru and tech millionaire Bryan Johnson is in India on a six-day trip and posts about his learnings in the country have been delighting followers on social media. From air quality to food, the millionaire has been serving up his takes on all things India. US CEO Bryan Johnson took to X to share his thoughts about desi lingo.(X/@bryan_johnson)

But the 47-year-old's latest post has surprised many who were shocked to see the US CEO praise a term commonly used in desi lingo. "I love the culture of ba***odi in India. It perfectly captures my worldview: take your work seriously, not yourself," he said in a post on X which grabbed the attention of Indians.

Amused by his take, a user asked him what he thought of another term commonly associated with Indians. "how about jugaad? koi blueprint ka sasta jugaad batao," he asked, referring to his anti-ageing project Blueprint.

The CEO quickly responded, "I like jugaad — most innovation comes from frugality. But if it means taking shortcuts, we are in trouble. Fixing air pollution in India will require an overhaul, can’t be done with jugaad," he said.

Take a look at the post here:

How the internet reacted

The millionaire's post amused users on X and quickly went viral with followers flooding the comments and praising his Indian lingo knowledge. “Bro spent few days in india but became more indians than most of us,” said one user. Another user stated, “Bryan bhaiya ne kaha hai to manna hi padega.”

Others said that Johnson's Indian transformation was complete and he now deserved an Aadhaar card. “Give him an Aadhaar card already,” said a user. “They are Tunuk Tunuk Tananaing Bryan Johnson,” wrote another.

Many users agreed with Johnson's support for the philosphy. “That's the secret ingredient to surviving and thriving—serious work with a side of not taking life too seriously. Perfect balance, right?,” read one comment.

"Well, that’s some endorsement. definitely wasn’t on my bingo card," quipped another user.